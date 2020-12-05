Single Collateral DAI Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.