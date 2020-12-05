Smith Barney Citigroup Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $93.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAGE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

