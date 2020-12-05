Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of PSX opened at $69.32 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.