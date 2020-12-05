Smithfield Trust Co. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,735,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.41.

Shares of CME opened at $184.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

