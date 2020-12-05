Smithfield Trust Co. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

