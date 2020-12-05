Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 29 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,543,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $780.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $728.51 and its 200-day moving average is $667.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

