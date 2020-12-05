Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 309 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after acquiring an additional 309,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,666,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $252,902,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.16 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

