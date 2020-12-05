Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

