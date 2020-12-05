Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Spectris stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. Spectris has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

