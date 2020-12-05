Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Spectris alerts:

SEPJF opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Spectris has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.