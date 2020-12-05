Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 83,429 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,252.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

