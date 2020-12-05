Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Square by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Square by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,166 shares of company stock worth $176,935,821 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.37. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

