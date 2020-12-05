Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Square by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of SQ opened at $208.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979,166 shares of company stock valued at $176,935,821. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

