Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Price Target Raised to $0.45

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $0.45 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
SLNG opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.23. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Stabilis Solutions Company Profile
