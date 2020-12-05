Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Price Target Raised to $0.45

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $0.45 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SLNG opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.23. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

