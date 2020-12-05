State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

