Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $126.51 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $126.51 million and $7.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

