Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $70.41 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.16 or 0.01487674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00090149 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00325986 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 402,812,527 coins and its circulating supply is 385,838,433 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

