Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 775.2 days.

Shares of STLJF opened at $34.90 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

