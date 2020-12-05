Stephen Wilson Sells 3,186 Shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Stock

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total value of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Stephen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Stephen Wilson sold 193 shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,816 ($49.86), for a total value of £7,364.88 ($9,622.26).

On Monday, September 21st, Stephen Wilson sold 7,224 shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,721 ($48.62), for a total value of £268,805.04 ($351,195.51).

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 3,992 ($52.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.49. Genus plc has a one year low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a one year high of GBX 4,506 ($58.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,184.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,701.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 19.70 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from Genus plc (GNS.L)’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Genus plc (GNS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

Genus plc (GNS.L) Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

