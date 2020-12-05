Stratis Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $54.70 million and $1.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,061,064 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

