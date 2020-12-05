Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6,428.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,714,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 4,642,698 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 278.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,884,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,823 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 651,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 417,388 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

SMFG stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

