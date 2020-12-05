Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.50.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is -30.76%.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

