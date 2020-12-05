Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s (SU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.