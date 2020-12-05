Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s (SU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.50.
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
