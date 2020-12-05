Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 699.4 days.

Shares of SZKMF opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

