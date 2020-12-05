Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Insider Acquires $73,532.32 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $73,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synalloy alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 7,180 shares of Synalloy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,351.60.

On Friday, November 13th, Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Synalloy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

Shares of SYNL opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synalloy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.