Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. Synectics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

In related news, insider Paul Webb acquired 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £897.98 ($1,173.22). Also, insider Michael Butler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

