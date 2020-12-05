Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.12 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

