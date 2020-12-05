Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE TTM opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.