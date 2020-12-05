Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

Get Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) alerts:

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) stock opened at GBX 658.60 ($8.60) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1 year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 644.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 663.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.