TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TC Energy by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

