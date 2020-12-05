TD Securities Boosts Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$27.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The stock has a market cap of C$35.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

