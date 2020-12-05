Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter.

TER opened at $116.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

