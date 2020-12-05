Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.01.

Tesla stock opened at $599.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.24. Tesla has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $607.80. The company has a market capitalization of $567.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,885,170 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 206.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 387.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tesla by 286.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 151,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after buying an additional 112,146 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

