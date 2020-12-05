Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

