Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Textron (NYSE:TXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXT. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,040,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Textron by 5,708.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 1,682,020 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,002,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

