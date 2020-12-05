The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Allstate by 19.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

