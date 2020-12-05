The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered The Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $756.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 192,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,182,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,366 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

