The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,278,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,069,000 after acquiring an additional 175,198 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 554,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.67%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

