The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

