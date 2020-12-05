The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 35.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $232.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.87. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $354.40.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.