The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.82% of The Carlyle Group worth $246,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

