The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.50.
NYSE:COO opened at $345.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.77. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
