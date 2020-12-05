The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.50.

NYSE:COO opened at $345.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.77. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

