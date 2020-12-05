The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Travelers Companies worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.