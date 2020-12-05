TheStreet Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to B

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.38.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $279.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.