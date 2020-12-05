TheStreet Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to B

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.38.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $279.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

