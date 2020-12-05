TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TACT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.25.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

