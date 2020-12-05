Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $242.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

