Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Argus cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.