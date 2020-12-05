Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 4,403 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

