Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lyft by 167.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 105.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 609,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 688,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 117.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group raised their price target on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lyft from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

