Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,893,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 648,561 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

